Police: Man arrested after human trafficking victim found in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing human trafficking charges after being arrested Thursday, according to police.

The Florence Police Department said members of its special investigations unit were in the area of Pine Street and Irby Street where they found a victim at the scene. The department said the victim received care and it was discovered they had been assaulted and sexually trafficked.

Police then found the alleged suspect, later identified as Bobby Brown, of Latta, trying to leave the area. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

Brown is charged with human trafficking, simple possession of marijuana and driving without a license.

Online records show Brown is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.

