Lumberton police searching for missing man

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 57-year-old man.

Anthony Hunt was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on July 9. Police say a relative dropped him off at the IGA grocery store on Pine Street.

Hunt was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a dark-colored hat and black tennis shoes.

“Mr. Hunt has health issues and family members are concerned because they have been unable to locate or contact him,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

