Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lumberton police searching for missing man

Anthony Hunt was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on July 9.
Anthony Hunt was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on July 9.(Lumberton Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 57-year-old man.

Anthony Hunt was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on July 9. Police say a relative dropped him off at the IGA grocery store on Pine Street.

Hunt was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a dark-colored hat and black tennis shoes.

“Mr. Hunt has health issues and family members are concerned because they have been unable to locate or contact him,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Grace McColgan pleaded guilty Thursday to six charges connected to a child abuse investigation.
Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail
Robert Correa
Campground security guard allegedly used brass knuckles to assault cyclist, attempt to steal bike
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

Crews were called out around 10 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Woodwinds Drive.
2 hurt in Conway area crash, lanes blocked
Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowsk died on June 9 from line-of-duty-related cancer at 40 years old.
Grand Strand fire department to hold special ceremony for fallen firefighter
The district will become part of the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Horry County Schools to offer free meals for the school year
Subtropical Storm Don
FIRST ALERT: Don forms in the Atlantic, fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season