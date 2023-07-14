Loris police searching for man accused of assaulting officer

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a man accused of assaulting a police officer in Loris.

The Loris Police Department said Friday that Dustin East is wanted for assault on a police officer while resisting arrest as well as malicious damage to property, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Police added that East is known to frequent gas stations and grocery stores in Loris.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach, but instead call 911.

