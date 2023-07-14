Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Loris police searching for man accused of assaulting officer

Dustin East
Dustin East(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a man accused of assaulting a police officer in Loris.

The Loris Police Department said Friday that Dustin East is wanted for assault on a police officer while resisting arrest as well as malicious damage to property, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Police added that East is known to frequent gas stations and grocery stores in Loris.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach, but instead call 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
‘I’ve never seen the ocean in the states this beautiful’: Grand Strand beaches experience blue water phenomenon
Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Grace McColgan pleaded guilty Thursday to six charges connected to a child abuse investigation.
Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail
Subtropical Storm Don
FIRST ALERT: Don forms in the Atlantic, fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season

Latest News

Fugitive arrested in Loris, police say
White collar crime on the rise in North Myrtle Beach, police say
Adaptive needs golf camp returns to Myrtle Beach
Darlington County using ‘Project Lifesaver’ to find vulnerable people who wander
Police: Man arrested after human trafficking victim found in Florence