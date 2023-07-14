LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools offering free meals for the 2023-2024 school year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many school districts in the Grand Stand and Pee Dee area are using a USDA program to provide free meals to students this year.

This comes as a proviso included in this year’s state budget that requires eligible schools and districts to apply for the Community Eligibility Provision program. The federal program allows breakfast and lunch to be offered to all enrolled students at no cost.

Below is a list of schools and districts that have announced they are using the program for the next school year:

Horry County Schools says the program reimbursed schools and the districts for the meals through a formula that calculates the percentage of students eligible for free meals. That eligibility is based on the students’ participation in other state assistance programs.

The proviso, which is a temporary law in the state budget, also banned schools from meal shaming.

