Judge denies motions to relocate, separate defendants in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The judge denied two motions on Friday filed by Parker’s Corporation in the wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach.

The judge denied a motion to move the case to another county and a second motion to separate the defendants in the case.

Four years ago Beach was killed in a boat wreck. Alex Murdaugh’s since murdered son Paul was charged with driving that boat under the influence and underage.

Paul was seen in surveillance video illegally buying alcohol at two different places before driving that boat, including a Parker’s convenience store, who the family attorney said should now be held accountable for Mallory’s death.

