‘I’ve never seen the ocean in the states this beautiful’: Beaches across the Grand Strand experience a blue water phenomenon

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural blue water phenomenon.

Over the last few weeks, the ocean has been clearer, leaving many people feeling like they’re in the tropics.

As WMBF News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold explains, this phenomenon can happen when the ocean gets calm. Without big storms churning up the water, sand, silt and sediment are able to settle. This reveals a vibrant teal tint.

“I’ve never seen the ocean in the states this beautiful,” said Andrew Gamble, a visitor from New Jersey.

Arnold also says the ocean’s temperature plays a big part in the color as well.

“Right now the water temperature is sitting at about 85. That tends to bring in some more microorganisms in the water, like plankton and Phytoplankton. Depending on what type, and how many of those, that can also sometimes alter the color of the water.” said Arnold.

This phenomenon can last until the next major storm.

To see the clearest and most vibrant water, Arnold recommends visiting the beach in the early afternoon. To see more color variation, he recommends viewing the ocean from a higher level by getting on a pier or flying a drone.

