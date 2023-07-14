Horry County Schools to offer free meals for the school year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools says all students can receive a free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024 school year.

The district will become part of the Community Eligibility Provision program. This program allows breakfast and lunch to be offered to all enrolled students at no cost.

The schools and school districts are reimbursed for the meals through a formula that calculates the percentage of students eligible for free meals, the district says. That eligibility is based on the students’ participation in other state assistance programs.

“This year, CEP in South Carolina has expanded to include students who receive Medicaid benefits, enabling all HCS schools to qualify for the 2023-2024 school year,” the district says. “Participation in this program also eliminates the requirement for parents/guardians to fill out free and reduced meal applications.”

Students will still have the option to buy additional meals, snack items and beverages. Those items can be paid for in cash or by prepayment on the student’s cafeteria account.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Georgetown County schools to offer all students free meals

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.