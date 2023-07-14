Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Schools to offer free meals for the school year

The district will become part of the Community Eligibility Provision program.
The district will become part of the Community Eligibility Provision program.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools says all students can receive a free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024 school year.

The district will become part of the Community Eligibility Provision program. This program allows breakfast and lunch to be offered to all enrolled students at no cost.

The schools and school districts are reimbursed for the meals through a formula that calculates the percentage of students eligible for free meals, the district says. That eligibility is based on the students’ participation in other state assistance programs.

“This year, CEP in South Carolina has expanded to include students who receive Medicaid benefits, enabling all HCS schools to qualify for the 2023-2024 school year,” the district says. “Participation in this program also eliminates the requirement for parents/guardians to fill out free and reduced meal applications.”

Students will still have the option to buy additional meals, snack items and beverages. Those items can be paid for in cash or by prepayment on the student’s cafeteria account.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Georgetown County schools to offer all students free meals

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Grace McColgan pleaded guilty Thursday to six charges connected to a child abuse investigation.
Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail
Robert Correa
Campground security guard allegedly used brass knuckles to assault cyclist, attempt to steal bike
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

Subtropical Storm Don
FIRST ALERT: Don forms in the Atlantic, fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season
A round of showers & storms will develop through the middle of the day and into the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Daily storm chances & steamy weather continues
File photo
Charges dismissed against suspects in Zack Malinowski case, AG’s office says
Tina Locklear and Kendall Deese
Robeson County deputy recovering after being shot while executing search warrant; 2 people in custody