Fugitive arrested in Loris, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fugitive was taken into custody in Loris on Friday, according to police.

The Loris Police Department said residents may notice a large police presence near Bellamy Street. Police said the fugitive was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Task Force as well as the Horry County Police Department.

Officials said the suspect posed no threat to the community.

No further details were immediately available.

