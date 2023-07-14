Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Don forms in the Atlantic, fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have our fourth named storm in the Atlantic.

Subtropical Storm Don has formed and will pose no threat to the Carolinas.

Subtropical Storm Don
Subtropical Storm Don(WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Don was located near latitude 32.9 North, longitude 46.8 West.

Subtropical Storm Don
Subtropical Storm Don(WMBF)

The storm is moving toward the north near 6 mph , and this general motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn to the east is forecast on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.

