FIRST ALERT: Daily storm chances & steamy weather continues

TODAY

Temperatures will climb this afternoon as we move back into a long stretch of heat & humidity. Morning temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It already feels gross when you step out the door this morning.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s for the beaches and lower 90s inland. We will see a 40% chance of showers & storms today. (WMBF)

As we head throughout the daily, highs will approach the upper 80s in the Grand Strand, moving into the lower 90s inland of the Waterway. While the early morning hours will remain dry, expect to see a round of showers and storms starting by the middle of the day Friday and well into the afternoon.

A round of showers & storms will develop through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. (WMBF)

Anything that develops this afternoon will bring heavy rain & frequent lightning but it’s important to note that severe weather is not expected.

Storm chances should begin to fade as we head toward sunset.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend forecast screams summer. Heat, humidity & afternoon storm chances settle in for the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s once again for the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland. The heat index will be into the triple digits for both days, with the heat index expected to hit 105° on Sunday.

The forecast remains hot & humid this weekend. Storms will develop each afternoon. (WMBF)

Each afternoon will bring the risk for showers & storms due to increasing heat & humidity. In any storm that forms, frequent lightning and heavy rain will be possible. The coverage in showers & storms should diminish by the end of the weekend.

If you have plans this weekend, don’t cancel them! Just expect to be interrupted by a storm or two from time to time this weekend.

NEXT WEEK

The heat only builds next week. Southerly winds continue to pump in the moisture making it feel nasty next week. Highs will work into the lower 90s by the middle of the week for the beaches with inland areas climbing into the middle-upper 90s. The heat index will climb above 105° by next week, likely prompting heat advisories for Sunday-Thursday or at some point during that stretch. Stay cool friends and find plenty of time to take breaks.

We turn STEAMY next week. (WMBF)

