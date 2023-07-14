Dining with Dockery: Kainan Filipino Eatery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and we’re taking you somewhere fun this week! This week, Andrew and the crew head to Kainan Filipino Eatery in downtown Conway.

Located on Main Street, Kainan offers authentic Filipino dishes right here in the heart of Horry County & the Grand Strand. Looking at the menu, this place looks amazing! They have everything from snacks & wraps to special entrees you probably haven’t tried! Trust us, it’s worth the trip to come check this place out.

Andrew sat down in the restaurant to try out some of the menu items. You can watch the entire interview above.

To have a look at the menu yourself, be sure to visit their website.

If you stop by Kainan Filipino Eatery, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.