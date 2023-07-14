Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: Kainan Filipino Eatery

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and we’re taking you somewhere fun this week! This week, Andrew and the crew head to Kainan Filipino Eatery in downtown Conway.

Located on Main Street, Kainan offers authentic Filipino dishes right here in the heart of Horry County & the Grand Strand. Looking at the menu, this place looks amazing! They have everything from snacks & wraps to special entrees you probably haven’t tried! Trust us, it’s worth the trip to come check this place out.

Andrew sat down in the restaurant to try out some of the menu items. You can watch the entire interview above.

To have a look at the menu yourself, be sure to visit their website.

If you stop by Kainan Filipino Eatery, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Grace McColgan pleaded guilty Thursday to six charges connected to a child abuse investigation.
Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail
Robert Correa
Campground security guard allegedly used brass knuckles to assault cyclist, attempt to steal bike
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

Paul Trurelove Reveue
Join Paul Truelove and Friends for this One Night Only Event
Junior SOS North Myrtle Beach
The Junior Shag Association is one of the largest junior dance event in the world
Grand Strand Today - Junior SOS North Myrtle Beach Pt 4
Grand Strand Today - Junior SOS North Myrtle Beach Pt 1