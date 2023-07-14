Darlington County using ‘Project Lifesaver’ to find vulnerable people who wander

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County has been using a system that helps them locate those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and autism who tend to wander off.

The system, called Project Lifesaver, includes a drone and a handheld device. Participants are given a bracelet and assigned sets of numbers. That set of numbers is input into the handheld device.

Capt. Tim Wallace of the Darlington County Fire District says he’s seen plenty of cases of people getting lost.

“There’s a lot of people that have medical conditions that cause them to kind of forget where they are and forget where they’re going,” he said.

While everyone with these conditions is different experts say wandering can happen at any stage.

“Six in 10 people with dementia will wander at least once throughout the course of the disease,” said Sam Wiley, Vice President of Programs at South Carolina’s Alzheimer’s Association.

However, both Wallace and Wiley say Project Lifesaver is not a system that is widely known.

“It’s definitely something that we are making sure that families that we speak with are reaching out to their first responders in their counties and communities to ensure that there is a program like project lifesaver that they can enroll in,” said Wiley.

Wiley added that even if someone with one of these conditions doesn’t tend to wander, he would still recommend the program. Especially for those living in rural areas.

“It’s definitely something that individuals should at least reach out to learn more about to see if they’re interested in it,” said Wiley. “It could help, definitely.”

While Darlington County only has seven clients currently using the program, Wallace says more community members are beginning to show interest.

“Hopefully, it just helps the community out in a different way than we’ve been able to,” said Wallace.

Click here for more information about Project Lifesaver.

The Alzheimer’s Association also has a 24/7 number anyone can call to learn about more resources like this: 1 (800)-272-3900.

