Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Baby flamingo hatches at Riverbanks Zoo

According to Riverbanks Zoo, the baby American Flamingo — also known as Caribbean Flamingo —...
According to Riverbanks Zoo, the baby American Flamingo — also known as Caribbean Flamingo — hatched on July 12 to parents who can be seen standing over or brooding it.(Riverbanks Zoo)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you visit the Flamingo exhibit at Riverbanks Zoo, you might catch a glimpse at a new chick on the block.

According to the zoo, the baby American Flamingo — also known as Caribbean Flamingo — hatched on July 12 to parents who can be seen standing over or brooding it.

The parents feed the chick “crop milk,” which is a red liquid that drips from the beak. If you see red on the chicks or adults, the zoo officials said that is a good sign the parents are doing “a great job” making enough food for the chicks since the crop milk can drip on them.

So far, the baby flamingo doesn’t have a name and its sex isn’t known yet.

It gets weighed twice a day and receives a physical exam to monitor its health and growth. Then, the chick is returned to its parents — who recognized their baby by vocalizations — for them to feed and raise.

The zoo said this is part of “flamingo flock natural creching behavior.”

The incubation period for flamingos is 28 days and the chicks can swim from a very early age.

The zookeepers bring the chicks inside every night to keep them safe and protected.

You can see this baby in the flamingo exhibit, where it has been on display since its first day, along with the other 43 flamingos at Riverbanks Zoo. Zoo officials advise it might take time to spot the baby if the parents are brooding it, however a team member watches over the chick when it is on exhibit and guests can ask them for help finding it.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Grace McColgan pleaded guilty Thursday to six charges connected to a child abuse investigation.
Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail
Robert Correa
Campground security guard allegedly used brass knuckles to assault cyclist, attempt to steal bike
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

Longtime pen pals finally meet in Conway after over 70 years apart
Longtime pen pals finally meet in Conway after over 70 years apart
Darlington County using ‘Project Lifesaver’ to find vulnerable people who wander
Darlington County using ‘Project Lifesaver’ to find vulnerable people who wander
LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools offering free meals for the 2023-2024 school year
Excessive humidity remains in place this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Excessive humidity and pop up storms linger through the weekend
Bobby Brown
Police: Man arrested after human trafficking victim found in Florence