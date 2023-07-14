2 hurt in Conway area crash, lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says two people are being taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

Crews were called out around 10 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Woodwinds Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as lanes of traffic are currently blocked.

The fire rescue says the crash involved a tree and entrapment. Details of what led to the crash have not yet been released.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The Horry County Police Department is also responding.

