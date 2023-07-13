Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SC7 expedition highlights South Carolina’s natural beauty, from the mountains to the coast

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of miles lie between South Carolina’s Upstate mountains and its Lowcountry coast.

But this month, a group is making its way from one side to the other, and they want South Carolinians to come join them.

The SC7, or South Carolina 7, expedition started in 2020, as a way to bring attention to the state’s Floodwater Commission report.

Now it has grown into an annual July tradition, spearheaded each summer by the man who chaired that commission, Tom Mullikin.

“I’m like a kid at recess. I get excited every morning to come out. I mean, it’s crazy! I’m way too old. I’m bald, I’m white, but I enjoy it,” Mullikin said.

For the last four summers, he has led others to find that joy in the outdoors, too.

“We’re taking South Carolina and encouraging people to understand the greatness of our state and the unparalleled uniqueness and beauty of our environment and ecology,” Mullikin said.

On boats, rafts, and their own two feet, the expedition group travels hundreds of miles across South Carolina, starting in the Upstate, crossing through the Midlands and Pee Dee, and ending along the coast.

Over the course of 30 days, from July 1 to July 30, they make their way through state and national parks and along historic sites, with a different adventure scheduled every day.

This year’s stops include a visit to Parris Island to learn about its resiliency efforts and a day spent diving for fossils in the Cooper River.

They also feature a personal highlight for Mullikin.

“I’m a former commander of the [South Carolina] State Guard, love Francis Marion, love that story, and we’ll be on some of the waterways and in the areas that he operated on when we defeated the British here,” he said.

The ultimate goal is to encourage people to explore, care for, and protect the outdoors.

“We’re not blaming anybody for where we are,” Mullikin said. “We’re just simply recognizing that we’ve got a lot to do to protect the Lord’s garden that’s worth doing, and the truth is, it’s a lot of fun to do it.”

Mullikin encourages South Carolinians to join them, as many of their activities are open to the public.

They have the details at southcarolina7.com.

The SC7 team also works year-round, outside its July expedition, to conserve South Carolina’s natural beauty, hosting events to plant trees, pick up litter, and even build artificial reefs along the coast.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9
The Horry County Coroner's Office released a computer generated composite of the victim who was...
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school.
District names interim principal for Waccamaw High School after senior prank investigation
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

Robeson County deputy shot during incident, sheriff says
Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail
HCFR: Injuries reported, lanes closed after 2-car crash with ejection in the Loris area
Campground security guard allegedly used brass knuckles to assault cyclist, attempt to steal bike