Robeson County deputy shot during incident, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was shot during an incident on Thursday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins said the incident happened on the 2500 block of Evergreen Church Road, located outside Pembroke.

He added a member of the department’s SWAT team was struck but is expected to be okay after being treated at a hospital.

The suspect in the incident is in custody and more information is expected later Thursday.

