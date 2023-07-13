Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Robeson County deputy shot during incident, sheriff says

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was shot during an incident on Thursday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins said the incident happened on the 2500 block of Evergreen Church Road, located outside Pembroke.

He added a member of the department’s SWAT team was struck but is expected to be okay after being treated at a hospital.

The suspect in the incident is in custody and more information is expected later Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9
The Horry County Coroner's Office released a computer generated composite of the victim who was...
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school.
Waccamaw High’s principal to be reassigned after investigation into senior prank
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school.
Waccamaw High’s principal to be reassigned after investigation into senior prank
During a Thursday afternoon hearing, Grace McColgan plead guilty to six counts of unlawful...
LIVE: Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case
The heat will build through the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms ahead for the weekend
Myrtle Beach tourism expect to see an increase of tourist compared to the last two years
Volunteers pick up trash for Myrtle Beach’s ‘Friday after the 4th’ clean up