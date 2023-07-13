Plea hearing being held for Horry County teacher accused in child abuse case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A case involving alleged child abuse by an Horry County elementary school teacher will go back before a judge Thursday.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Ocean Bay Elementary School special education teacher Grace McColgan, who’s charged with six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child after her arrest in November 2022.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office later took over the case.

During a hearing in January, prosecutors claimed McColgan wiped hand sanitizer on a child’s open wound, saying that she was “just gonna let it burn.” The state also argued she admitted to hitting children in the back of the head when they seemed to be tired, sleeping or not paying attention.

The state also claimed the children involved also had “moderate to severe special needs,” mostly dealing with autism. Officers said most of the children involved were nonverbal and ranged in age from seven to 10 years old.

The defense, however, argued she was wiping a child’s open wound or cut and simply told them it would sting.

The school’s principal, Rebecca Schroyer, was also arrested in connection with the case and charged with two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

Rebecca Schroyer (WMBF, J Reuben Long)

Schroyer is accused of contacting the district when she learned of the alleged incidents but did not report them to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

A judge previously ruled Schroyer’s case will head to a jury trial, but no date has been set.

