Partnership to bring physical therapy, wellness services to Conway rec center

The agreement will bring physical therapy and wellness services to the Conway Sports and Fitness Center.
The agreement will bring physical therapy and wellness services to the Conway Sports and Fitness Center.(WMBF News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The city of Conway is partnering with Conway Medical Center to bring more services to its rec center.

The agreement will bring physical therapy and wellness services to the Conway Sports and Fitness Center.

In a news release, the Conway Medical Center says they will pay the city $275,000 for an agreement that will last for the next ten years.

The funding the city received will be used to create potential wellness offerings for the community, including Conway Medical Center’s employees and patients, the release states.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the city of Conway,” CMC President and CEO Brian Argo says. “For 95 years, CMC has provided outstanding healthcare services to the people of Conway and surrounding areas. Conway is our home. We look forward to making these services even more convenient and building upon the great relationship we already have with the city.”

Under the agreement, a new nearly 2,500 square feet clinic run by CMC will open inside the Conway Sports and Fitness Center. This new clinic will be open to CMC physical therapy patients.

“The city of Conway is thrilled to partner with CMC to offer expanded services that are more convenient for our residents,” Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick says. “We are also proud of the shared history of our two organizations and look forward to many more years of growing together.”

With this partnership, CMC, along with the Wellness Partner of Conway, says they will work with the city on a variety of health and wellness venues and programs, including 5K races and other sporting events.

