Newborn surrendered in Spartanburg County under Daniel's Law

North Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center recently accepted a newborn surrendered under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS).

DSS officials said the baby girl was born on Sunday and weighed six pounds, 9.6 ounces and was 18.9 inches long at the time of her birth.

The infant was safely surrendered at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg on Monday.

DSS said Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Greenville County DSS took custody of the newborn upon discharge from the hospital due to the mother’s county of residence. The baby has been placed in a license foster home.

Officials said a permanency planning hearing will be held on Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Greenville County Family Court located at 350 Halton Road, Greenville, South Carolina.

For more information on the hearing, please contact the Greenville County Family Court at 864-467-5800 or the Greenville County DSS office at 864-467-7797.

