LIVE: Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County elementary school teacher has pled guilty in connection to a child abuse case.

Grace McColgan, a special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School, pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. She also waived her right to a grand jury trial.

During a hearing in January, prosecutors claimed McColgan wiped hand sanitizer on a child’s open wound, saying that she was “just gonna let it burn.” The state also argued she admitted to hitting children in the back of the head when they seemed to be tired, sleeping or not paying attention.

The state also claimed the children involved also had “moderate to severe special needs,” mostly dealing with autism. Officers said most of the children involved were nonverbal and ranged in age from seven to 10 years old.

The defense, however, argued she was wiping a child’s open wound or cut and simply told them it would sting.

She and the school’s principal, Rebecca Schroyer, were both arrested in November 2022 in connection with the case. Schroyer was charged with two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

Rebecca Schroyer
Rebecca Schroyer(WMBF, J Reuben Long)

Schroyer is accused of contacting the district when she learned of the alleged incidents but did not report them to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

A judge previously ruled Schroyer’s case will head to a jury trial, but no date has been set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

