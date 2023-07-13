HGTC launches new hospitality degree program

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new program at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College hopes to cater to students wanting to learn about the hospitality field.

The Hotel, Restaurant & Events Management degree will offer three tracks: food service management, event planning management and hotel management.

The program will be for HGTC’s Grand Strand Campus at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach.

Executive director of the culinary institute, Joe Bonaparte, says the program comes after several focus group studies.

“Because hospitality and tourism is the number one industry in the Myrtle Beach area, everyone expressed support and agreed it was needed,” Bonaparte says.

HGTC is accepting applications now for students interested in the program.

“We are very excited about advancing the future of the hospitality industry with this new program,” HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore says. “Students can find their love or their passion within the hospitality industry and then really focus on getting the job skills needed to enter the workforce in an entry-level management position prepared to progress quickly.”

