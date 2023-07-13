HCFR: Injuries reported, lanes closed after 2-car crash with ejection in the Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a 2-car crash with ejection on Highway 554 in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Highway 554 and Cleveland Drive in Loris. HCFR said the crash involved at least one person being ejected from a vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to prevent further delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

Horry County Police Department in assisting.

South Carolina Highway Patrol in investigating the crash.

