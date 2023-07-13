Gov. Henry McMaster reaffirms his support for law enforcement at Myrtle Beach event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s annual banquet had a special guest speaker during Wednesday night’s event, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster visited the Grand Strand to speak at the event, sharing his excitement to be in Myrtle Beach even though it was only a short visit.

“I wanted to be here with you and I wish I could stay longer but I have to head back,” said McMaster during his opening remarks.

He took time during his speech to reaffirm his support of law enforcement statewide and said he wants the state legislature to back strict penalties for gun-related crimes.

“We need to send a good strong message that everyone can understand. If you have an illegal gun and you’ve been convicted of a violent crime, and you have that in your possession, that is illegal,” he said.

McMaster also said he wants to stop the revolving door of criminal activity.

“If it’s the same penalty, a lot of times those charges are dropped. If you can have serious penalties behind that, I believe it can send a message to those criminals,” he said.

McMaster later spoke with WMBF News about the importance of signing the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State House earlier in the day.

“We have to save lives on the highway and with the ignition lock, we can do that. What it does is, if you’ve been drinking it’ll sense that and it won’t let you turn the car,” he said.

The 42nd annual SCSA dinner and awards recognition ceremony capped a week of training for various departments statewide.

“We have been in Myrtle Beach for the last several days doing our annual training conference,” said Jarrod Bruder, Executive Director of the Sheriff’s Association.

Bruder said year after year, the training gets better and so do the presentations.

“We are presenting our Sheriff of the Year award, Deputy of the Year award, and our Detention Officer of the Year award tonight,” said Bruder.

President-elect of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Brian Wallace of the Marion County office said he looks forward to having a voice statewide.

“It’s such an honor to be elected by my fellow sheriffs and it goes to show a ‘small world sheriff of Marion County’ has a voice just like the other 45 sheriffs in the state,” said Wallace.

South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Conference is held each year across the state and this year’s event was held at Marriott Grande Dunes Myrtle Beach.

