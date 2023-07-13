Futrell Park gets upgraded, wheelchair accessible parking spaces

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Making sure community members of all abilities are able to share in the things the city has to offer is Myrtle Beach’s goal, and the latest upgrades at Futrell Park are doing just that.

Futrell Park has added more parking spaces for those hoping to cool off in the new splash pad or have some fun on the swings.

City staff said it’s all thanks to Myrtle Beach’s Parks and Recreation Division with both stroller and wheelchair accessibility on the new pavement.

Karen Vannatter, a mother visiting Myrtle Beach said the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

“We’ve got two little girls and normally we are maneuvering a double stroller around,” said Vannater. “The curbs are far back enough that there’s plenty of space to make your way around the parking lot and feel safe and to be able to get into the fencing for the playground, and everything looks great,” she said.

One Grand Strand mom shared similar sentiments.

”Wheelchairs and strollers are hard,” said Shakasia Chambers. “If you’re pushing and pushing in the grass, it’s more difficult, so they have this pavement here to just get out your car, easily access, it’s wonderful. It’s like the best thing anybody could have done,” said Chambers.

The Myrtle Beach City Council also just approved donations for Futrell Park from Habitat from Humanity. The donations include new bench swings, picnic and game tables, and more.

To enjoy the latest upgrades, visit Futrell Park at 1053 Futrell Drive.

