Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Futrell Park gets upgraded, wheelchair accessible parking spaces

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Making sure community members of all abilities are able to share in the things the city has to offer is Myrtle Beach’s goal, and the latest upgrades at Futrell Park are doing just that.

Futrell Park has added more parking spaces for those hoping to cool off in the new splash pad or have some fun on the swings.

City staff said it’s all thanks to Myrtle Beach’s Parks and Recreation Division with both stroller and wheelchair accessibility on the new pavement.

Karen Vannatter, a mother visiting Myrtle Beach said the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

“We’ve got two little girls and normally we are maneuvering a double stroller around,” said Vannater. “The curbs are far back enough that there’s plenty of space to make your way around the parking lot and feel safe and to be able to get into the fencing for the playground, and everything looks great,” she said.

One Grand Strand mom shared similar sentiments.

”Wheelchairs and strollers are hard,” said Shakasia Chambers. “If you’re pushing and pushing in the grass, it’s more difficult, so they have this pavement here to just get out your car, easily access, it’s wonderful. It’s like the best thing anybody could have done,” said Chambers.

The Myrtle Beach City Council also just approved donations for Futrell Park from Habitat from Humanity. The donations include new bench swings, picnic and game tables, and more.

To enjoy the latest upgrades, visit Futrell Park at 1053 Futrell Drive.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9
Andre Darnell Robinson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in Florence gas station shootout

Latest News

Darlington County deputies respond to death investigation; SLED assisting
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked
TSA: Number of firearms found at S.C. airports trending upward
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9