Florence County kidnapping suspect turns himself in after nearly week-long search

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a nearly week, a kidnapping suspect who was the center of a manhunt last Thursday has turned himself in.

Florence County Major Mike Nunn confirmed 28-year-old Kenneth Damonte Graham, Jr., of Lake City, turned himself over to authorities Wednesday evening in connection to an incident from July 6 along Highway 52.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Florence County deputies searching for kidnapping suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

Officials confirmed Graham Jr. was the center of a manhunt that happened in the area of Highway 341 and Cameron Road and was wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning along Highway 52 which caused residents in a 3-mile radius to take extra precautions.

Deputies later cleared residents to resume as normal.

Graham Jr. is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and kidnapping.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

FCSO confirmed more details about the incident will be released Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.