FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms ahead for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A typical summer weather pattern is moving in as the heat builds ahead of the weekend.

FRIDAY

Temperatures will continue to climb Friday as we move back into a long stretch of heat. Afternoon highs will approach 90° along the Grand Strand, moving into lower 90s inland of the Waterway.

While the morning remains dry, we expect a round of scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon. Anything that develops will slowly wind down as we approach sunset.

A few afternoon storms are possible Friday (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend forecast screams summer as heat, humidity, and afternoon storm chances settle in. The best rain coverage will be Saturday afternoon, with scattered storms expected, starting after lunchtime. Frequent lightning and heavy rain will be possible with any storms that develop. The rain coverage will diminish a bit by the end of the weekend.

Afternoon highs will continue to climb into the lower 90s during the afternoon. The heat index will approach 105° both Saturday and Sunday.

Heat, humidity, and afternoon storm chances (WMBF)

