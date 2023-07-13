Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms ahead for the weekend

The heat will build through the weekend
The heat will build through the weekend(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A typical summer weather pattern is moving in as the heat builds ahead of the weekend.

FRIDAY

Temperatures will continue to climb Friday as we move back into a long stretch of heat. Afternoon highs will approach 90° along the Grand Strand, moving into lower 90s inland of the Waterway.

While the morning remains dry, we expect a round of scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon. Anything that develops will slowly wind down as we approach sunset.

A few afternoon storms are possible Friday
A few afternoon storms are possible Friday(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend forecast screams summer as heat, humidity, and afternoon storm chances settle in. The best rain coverage will be Saturday afternoon, with scattered storms expected, starting after lunchtime. Frequent lightning and heavy rain will be possible with any storms that develop. The rain coverage will diminish a bit by the end of the weekend.

Afternoon highs will continue to climb into the lower 90s during the afternoon. The heat index will approach 105° both Saturday and Sunday.

Heat, humidity, and afternoon storm chances
Heat, humidity, and afternoon storm chances(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9
The Horry County Coroner's Office released a computer generated composite of the victim who was...
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school.
Waccamaw High’s principal to be reassigned after investigation into senior prank
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

Heat index climbs again this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity return this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity return this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Humidity and scattered storms return late week
The humidity takes a brief break today before climbing back into the miserable category for the...
FIRST ALERT: Humidity is coming back this weekend