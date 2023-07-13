Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A

Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their neighborhood Chick-fil-A. (KMAX, KOVR, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Everyone wants to know the secret to a long and happy marriage. For one California couple, it’s keeping the spark alive with weekly outings to Chick-fil-A.

It was date night Wednesday for Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds at their neighborhood Chick-fil-A. This week, they celebrated a major milestone in their marriage there.

“We come here every week,” Bonnie Reynolds said.

“Just the two of us,” Lloyd Reynolds added.

The couple, both in their 80s, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

“We’ve gotten older, but we’ve grown together,” she said.

“I’m still in love with her,” he said.

Restaurant employees look forward to their weekly date-night tradition.

“When you see them, the room just brightens up,” said Lesya Komarchuk, Chick-fil-A sales manager. “Their love for each other is so evident.”

The crew wanted to make sure the couple’s anniversary was extra special, with flowers, candles and friends and family on hand to help celebrate.

Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds brought along some mementos, like their marriage certificate, family photos of their three sons and even a picture from their second date.

“I was 14 years old,” she said.

Lloyd Reynolds is more than willing to share his secrets with the younger generation. He even has a top 10 list on how to maintain happy marriage.

“The first is never yell at each other unless the house is on fire,” he said.

It’s a love that began back in their teens.

“I knew right away he was different,” she said.

And it’s still strong more than six decades later.

“I’m just really thankful to have her,” he said. “She’s a blessing in my life.”

In addition to their three sons, the couple has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9
The Horry County Coroner's Office released a computer generated composite of the victim who was...
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school.
Waccamaw High’s principal to be reassigned after investigation into senior prank
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

Grace McColgan
Plea hearing being held for Horry County teacher accused in child abuse case
The Hotel, Restaurant & Events Management degree will offer three tracks: food service...
HGTC launches new hospitality degree program
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty
Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their...
Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A