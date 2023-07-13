Construction underway for new Florence County food distribution center

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Shovels are breaking ground on a new $66 million food distribution center in Florence County.

In a Facebook post, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce says construction has started for the Cheney Brothers’ 400,000-square-foot facility.

The project will create about 280 new jobs in the area, according to the chamber.

“This large facility will be a welcome expansion to an already growing business community here in Florence County,” the chamber stated in the Facebook post.

It will be located at the Pee Dee Commerce City East Industrial Park.

Officials did not say when construction will be finished.

