Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Community members are our best assets’: Neighborhood watch programs keeping Myrtle Beach safe

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping communities safe doesn’t just fall in law enforcement’s hands, having neighborhood watch programs are also a crucial part of keeping everyone protected.

The city of Myrtle Beach hosted its monthly Midtown Waterfront Neighborhood Watch meeting at the Homewood Suites on Tuesday where community members shared their concerns about recent shootings and improper golf cart usage.

There are currently more than 32 active neighborhood watch programs in the city of Myrtle Beach. The goal of these volunteer groups is to keep the community safe. A member of the Midtown Waterfront Neighborhood Watch program, David Kaleta said that volunteers like him unite the community and local police force.

“We try to keep in touch as much as we can with the police,” said Kaleta.

Volunteers keep an eye out during their everyday routine, if they see something that doesn’t look right, they call the police.

Without community volunteers like Kaleta, Myrtle Beach Police Department Cpl. Chris Starling said that their job would be a lot harder.

“It would make it a lot more difficult on our job. We have our cameras and we have our officers around the city, but our community members are our best assets,” said Starling.

Volunteers said even if you can’t make it to the meetings, you can help by calling the police when something seems off.

If you see something, say something.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9
Andre Darnell Robinson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in Florence gas station shootout

Latest News

Darlington County deputies respond to death investigation; SLED assisting
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked
TSA: Number of firearms found at S.C. airports trending upward
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9