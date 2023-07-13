Submit a Tip
Coach, players injured after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp

FSD3 bus crash
FSD3 bus crash
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A bus driving Lake City High School football players and their coach back from a football camp in Orangeburg County was involved in a crash that sent the student-athletes and coach to the hospital.

Florence School District Three said the mini-bus was returning from the South Carolina State University from a football camp when the accident happened.

The coach was taken to a Columbia-area hospital with unknown injuries. All 4 student-athletes on board were taken to other nearby hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

WMBF News has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn more details about the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

