Charges dismissed against suspects in Zack Malinowski case, AG’s office says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Charges against two men in connection to the case of a missing Horry County teen have been dismissed, according to officials.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed to WMBF News on Thursday that they’ve dismissed murder and kidnapping charges against Christopher Brown and Javon Gibbs due to an issue with using cell phone data as evidence.

“We were forced to dismiss the charges against both,” a spokesperson with the AG’s office told WMBF News. “On a pre-trial motion to exclude our cell phone data evidence due to a lack of a search warrant, which we felt at the time we did not need, and the law said we didn’t need, the court excluded our data, essentially gutting our case. We filed an appeal, and, through the span of some five years, the Court of Appeals and the SC Supreme Court upheld the trial court, so we had no other choice but to dismiss those charges on both defendants.”

The two were charged in connection to the disappearance of Zachary Malinowski, who was last seen in August 2013.

Malinowski, then 19, was last seen playing basketball at a park in Aynor. His vehicle was later found burned in a wooded area near Valley Forge Road.

His mother, Melissa Jordan, most recently spoke to WMBF News in 2021 about the search. Nearly a decade later, however, Malinowski still has not been found.

A trial in the case was previously scheduled for 2017, but was delayed.

Online records show Gibbs is currently serving time at Trenton Correctional Institute after pleading guilty in an unrelated carjacking and assault case in 2021.

