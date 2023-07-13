Submit a Tip
Campground security guard allegedly used brass knuckles to assault cyclist, attempt to steal bike

Robert Correa
Robert Correa(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a person with brass knuckles while attempting to steal their bike at the Ocean Lakes Family Campground in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Horry County police officers were called to the campground where they met the victim who said they had been assaulted by a security guard. The victim said they were riding their bike when they were stopped by the security guard.

After investigation, HCPD arrested 29-year-old Robert Correa, of Surfside Beach, in connection to the incident.

The victim also alleged that Correa tried to detain the victim after he attempted to take the victim’s bike by force, striking the victim 2-3 times with brass knuckles. The victim was bleeding from the mouth and had a split lip, according to reports obtained by WMBF News.

The reports show Correa was not found to be a SLED-certified officer, therefore he did not have the authority to detain people.

Correa faces second-degree assault charges and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

