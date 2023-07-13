Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

79-year-old Conway man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Albert Koepcke
Albert Koepcke(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 79-year-old Conway man was arrested and found in possession of child sexual abuse material, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Albert Koepcke was arrested Wednesday and charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Koepcke’s arrest came after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators also said he possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office investigated and will also prosecute the case.

Online records show Koepcke was released to home detention following his arrest.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9
The Horry County Coroner's Office released a computer generated composite of the victim who was...
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school.
District names interim principal for Waccamaw High School after senior prank investigation
John Curl
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

Latest News

FSD3 bus crash
Coach, players injured after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Grace McColgan pleaded guilty Thursday to six charges connected to a child abuse investigation.
Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail
Robert Correa
Campground security guard allegedly used brass knuckles to assault cyclist, attempt to steal bike
One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school.
District names interim principal for Waccamaw High School after senior prank investigation