79-year-old Conway man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 79-year-old Conway man was arrested and found in possession of child sexual abuse material, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Albert Koepcke was arrested Wednesday and charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Koepcke’s arrest came after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators also said he possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office investigated and will also prosecute the case.

Online records show Koepcke was released to home detention following his arrest.

