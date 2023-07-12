Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘you have to still obey the law’: Officials reminding residents, visitors to practice golf cart safety

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the summer season continues, visitors continue to roll into the Grand Strand and most of them are doing so in golf carts.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said our beach town will start to see even more golf carts on the roads than in previous summers.

Capt. Jon Evans said it’s not only because of the uptick in people moving here, but it’s also because more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as a vacation destination.

He said there’s a bit of confusion with state golf cart laws and most vacationers aren’t thinking about them. Evans said vacationers just want to hop in the golf cart and get to the beach as soon as possible.

“You’re thinking, there’s the ocean, we’re gonna go today, we’re gonna go to this restaurant, we’re gonna go to this attraction, you don’t think about those things,” he said. “The golf cart yeah we can use it, it’s all cool, but you don’t realize, on certain roads, and you have to still obey the law and all these different things.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol put out a statement on Tuesday explaining golf carts must be insured, permitted, and registered, with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

South Carolina Highway Patrol put out a statement on Tuesday explaining, golf carts must be...
South Carolina Highway Patrol put out a statement on Tuesday explaining, golf carts must be insured, permitted and registered, with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.(WMBF News)

Still, Grand Strand first responders said, they’re seeing several golf cart crashes.

James Wasserman with Graham Golf Cars said, most people don’t know golf cart laws.

“What you run into is, people will rent a golf cart, they’ll come down here to visit, they get a golf cart to ride around. They turn it over to their 14-, 15-year-old to drive,” said Wasserman.”He doesn’t have a driver’s ed or driver’s license. They’re out operating this vehicle, and don’t know how to operate it.”

WMBF News reached out to South Carolina High Patrol for numbers on golf cart crashes reported so far in 2023. A spokesperson told us, that ‘it was not possible’ on the day we asked for the data.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in Myrtle Beach
The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers...
Deputies: Marion County home with children inside hit by over 50 gunshots

Latest News

'you have to still obey the law': Officials reminding residents, visitors to practice golf cart safety
Proposed affordable housing complex could fight Myrtle Beach housing woes
Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
BBB warns consumers of online scheme as 'Prime Days' kicks off
Sheriff’s office: Search underway for armed man who fled Marion Co. deputies