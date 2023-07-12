‘you have to still obey the law’: Officials reminding residents, visitors to practice golf cart safety

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the summer season continues, visitors continue to roll into the Grand Strand and most of them are doing so in golf carts.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said our beach town will start to see even more golf carts on the roads than in previous summers.

Capt. Jon Evans said it’s not only because of the uptick in people moving here, but it’s also because more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as a vacation destination.

He said there’s a bit of confusion with state golf cart laws and most vacationers aren’t thinking about them. Evans said vacationers just want to hop in the golf cart and get to the beach as soon as possible.

“You’re thinking, there’s the ocean, we’re gonna go today, we’re gonna go to this restaurant, we’re gonna go to this attraction, you don’t think about those things,” he said. “The golf cart yeah we can use it, it’s all cool, but you don’t realize, on certain roads, and you have to still obey the law and all these different things.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol put out a statement on Tuesday explaining golf carts must be insured, permitted, and registered, with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Still, Grand Strand first responders said, they’re seeing several golf cart crashes.

James Wasserman with Graham Golf Cars said, most people don’t know golf cart laws.

“What you run into is, people will rent a golf cart, they’ll come down here to visit, they get a golf cart to ride around. They turn it over to their 14-, 15-year-old to drive,” said Wasserman.”He doesn’t have a driver’s ed or driver’s license. They’re out operating this vehicle, and don’t know how to operate it.”

WMBF News reached out to South Carolina High Patrol for numbers on golf cart crashes reported so far in 2023. A spokesperson told us, that ‘it was not possible’ on the day we asked for the data.

