Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday

A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she’s always wanted for her 97th birthday. (Source: WJAR)
By Sam Read, WJAR
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) – A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she’s always wanted for her 97th birthday – a top-of-the-line John Deere tractor.

While most people at an older age sometimes spend more time in the house or start to slow things down a bit, that couldn’t be further from the truth for Marie Erickson. She likes to take her tractor out for fun.

“I’m on that tractor every day,” Erickson said. “Whether the grass needs cutting or not, I go around and check and when I see it, I cut it.”

Her home sits on a beautiful 2.5 acres of land.

“It keeps me busy,” Erickson said, explaining she doesn’t like to do housework.

Even before her husband died, the 4-foot-8-inch firecracker always had a love of landscaping.

“I had a push mower, but I was a younger girl. I could push that, but now forget it,” Erickson joked.

She saved her money for over a year so she could treat herself to a new John Deere tractor with power steering.

“I said, ‘I think I’m worth it,’” Erickson said. “I’m not going to take the money with me. I’m going to spend it.”

She took a trip to the dealership in Massachusetts in May and bought the tractor in cash.

Some of the salespeople were curious why someone her age wanted a John Deere so Erickson explained that though she doesn’t drive a car anymore, this was the next best thing.

Since the purchase, Erickson has been taking out her tractor for a daily dose of relaxation. As she inches closer to 100, she said it’s been quite the ride and you’re never too old to take out your toys.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Andre Darnell Robinson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in Florence gas station shootout
Tramond Wilson
Myrtle Beach man tried to get away from officer on stolen golf cart, warrants say
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Darlington County deputies respond to death investigation; SLED assisting
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
Crews are on scene at Carowinds repairing the Fury 325 rollercoaster after a crack was...
Carowinds set to receive new support column for Fury 325 ride Thursday
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads
Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released, the judge said.
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jailed until trial, judge rules