Waccamaw High’s principal to be reassigned after investigation into senior prank

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The principal of Waccmaw High School will be moved to a new gig after an investigation into a senior prank led the district to want a change in leadership.

The Georgetown County School District says the decision to remove Adam George from the role was made as concern grew and more information came to light about the prank.

Documents attained through a Freedom of Information Act and forwarded by the district to WMBF News show several pranks took place on May 21.

One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school. In total, an officer found three or four places on the roof that had been sprayed, according to the incident report.

Another one involved students entering the football stadium and driving their vehicles around the track. Staff also reported seeing balloons, confetti and streamers put in the cafeteria and cooking oil sprayed in the gym lobby.

The two students who sprayed the roof were given three days of in-school suspension. George told the students in a meeting with their parents that they would be responsible for paying for the cleaning supplies and the time needed to clean the roof, the incident report states.

The two students who drove on the track were also given three days of in-school suspension and told to help clean up, the report shows.

Several students camped out overnight in tents in front of the school, but cameras were not able to identify all of them.

A couple of the students involved voluntarily confessed and offered to help clean, according to the district. However, before that could happen, they were told the custodial staff had already cleaned up the mess. Some students got the staff gift cards to thank them.

In all, four students were suspended for the pranks, and no major damages were reported. The school’s resource officer evaluated the case and decided not to criminally charge any of the students.

District spokesperson Kristi Kibler says George will be reassigned to another position “for which he is certified and qualified.” George has previously spent time at Georgetown Middle School and Andrews High School.

Kibler reiterated that the change was made once the district expanded its investigation into the pranks.

The district determined employees were working Sunday afternoon. When they left, the building was not fully secured, and the alarm was not on, the district says.

This allowed the students access to the school.

Since the incident, the district says changes have been made to the alarm system.

A full statement from the district can be viewed below. George declined to comment on the matter.

In recent weeks, concern has grown as more has been learned about the full impact and disclosure of pertinent information surrounding the incident that occurred at Waccamaw High School on May 21, 2023. Additional details provided both publicly and anonymously expanded the focus of Georgetown County School District’s investigation. As a result, the District has determined that a change in leadership at WHS is needed. An interim principal will be appointed to serve at WHS until a permanent replacement can be determined. The District will communicate those details as we proceed with this process.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.