TSA: Number of firearms found at S.C. airports trending upward

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The number of firearms detected at South Carolina airports is trending upward, according to federal officials.

The Transportation Security Administration released new data Wednesday showing a slight increase in firearms being found at airports in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022. TSA officials said each of the firearms was found “during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.”

Specifically, the agency noted that Myrtle Beach International Airport and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport both saw “significant” increases. The national total also saw in increase of around 200 cases.

The following data was released by the TSA on Wednesday, highlighting the period between Jan. 1 and June 30.

AIRPORT 1ST HALF 2023 1ST HALF 2022 2022 TOTAL Charleston International (CHS) 11 13 32 Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP) 19 13 21 Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) 5 8 15 Myrtle Beach International (MYR) 7 4 10 Florence Regional (FLO) 0 0 1 Hilton Head Island (HXD) 0 0 0 South Carolina total: 42 38 79 National total: 3251 3053 6542

The TSA says that in addition to possible criminal citations, those who bring firearms to the airport could also face civil penalties with a maximum of around $15,000 per violation.

While the agency considers each incident on a case-by-case basis, officials are also reminding travelers that firearms are not permitted in any carry-on luggage even with a concealed weapons permit.

“Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations,” the TSA said in a statement.

