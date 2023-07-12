Trial date scheduled for suspended Marlboro County sheriff accused in stun gun assault

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The alleged assault case against suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon will head to trial in a few months.

Robert Kittle, the spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, confirmed Lemon’s trial is currently scheduled for Sept. 5, 2023 in Marlboro County.

Lemon faces assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office.

The charges stem from a May 2020 incident at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Court documents state that Lemon ordered former deputy David Cook to deploy his stun gun on Jarrel Lee Johnson and unlawfully continued to activate the stun gun at least two times after the initial stun gun deployment to subdue Johnson.

**WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers**

Bakari Sellers, who is representing Johnson’s family, called the incident during Tuesday’s arraignment “one of the most disgusting acts” caught on video. Sellers noted that Johnson is mentally ill, adding that his family considered Lemon a friend prior to the incident.

Cook was also arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office.

Both men pleaded not guilty in the case.

Due to the charges, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon and appointed Larry McNeil to be the interim sheriff for Marlboro County.

Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement.

