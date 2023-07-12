Submit a Tip
Tracy Chapman ‘honored’ seeing Luke Combs’ success with ‘Fast Car’ cover

Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Circle) - Tracy Chapman’s iconic hit single “Fast Car“ has resurfaced in popularity once again, becoming bigger than ever.

First released in 1988, the song achieved immediate success. And now thanks to Luke Combs’ immensely successful cover, the song has reached historic heights by topping Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

This accomplishment makes Chapman the first-ever Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a No.1 country hit.

Expressing her gratitude, Chapman spoke to Billboard about her unexpected presence on the country charts.

”I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,“ she told Billboard.

Chapman also congratulated Combs on his success and expressed her appreciation for the new fans who have discovered and embraced the song.

“I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ’Fast Car,’“ she added.

According to Billboard’s estimation, Combs’ rendition of the song has generated a minimum of $500,000 in global publishing royalties.

The majority of these royalties go directly to Chapman, as she owns both the writers’ and publisher’s share of the song.

Additionally, Combs’ version has had a positive impact on Chapman’s original recording.

Since the release of Combs’ rendition, the weekly consumption of Chapman’s version has reportedly seen a significant boost of 44%.

“Fast Car” is featured on Combs’ latest album, “Gettin’ Old,” which was released in March.

Combs is currently on his highly anticipated 2023 world tour, which commenced in March and is scheduled to continue until October.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

