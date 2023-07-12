Submit a Tip
Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

