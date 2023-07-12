SC killer released early from prison arrested in NY, state police confirm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - State police say a South Carolina fugitive is back in custody after being arrested by the FBI in New York.

Jeriod John Price was arrested Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed. The FBI was acting on a tip from law enforcement agencies in South Carolina.

Upon Price’s return, he will be taken to the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia. SLED says he will remain there “ until his permanent custody placement is determined.”

Price was released from prison in March early after being convicted of murder in 2003. However, the South Carolina Supreme Court overruled the order releasing Price in April, making him a fugitive.

Authorities have been searching for him ever since.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.