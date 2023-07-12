Proposed affordable housing complex could help fight Myrtle Beach housing woes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents, new and old, who come to Myrtle Beach for work often find themselves in a financial bind, paying rent with little to nothing left for bills and food.

Myrtle Beach officials are working to take the right steps to provide a solution for affordable workforce housing.

Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach, Carol McCall shared that the city hopes to build three new apartment buildings off Mr. Joe White Avenue.

McCall explained the contractor of the housing authority will work to get bank funding for the $45 million project. Additionally, the contractor is expected to ask for a tax incentive from Horry County.

McCall said the bottom line, no tax money will be used to build this complex.

The location along Mr. Joe White Avenue was chosen because of its convenience. People will be able to walk from their apartments to catch a bus, to grocery shop, to work, and even to get medical help.

Once the apartments are built, United Way will host classes in the facility to continue to enrich the community on topics like employment.

“Housing like this does more than just give people a place to stay, it also allows them to pay the rest of their bills, preventing them from going homeless,” said McCall. “It allows them to pay rent based on their income, and then we as the Housing Authority pay the balance of that rent. leaving money in their pocket to pay their utility bills.”

The apartment complex will host all different levels of income, a decision that McCall said will benefit everyone.

“When you have different incomes living together, people get to see that everybody is a human being, that everybody is the same,” said McCall.

McCall said that the city still needs to finish getting permits and then they’ll be ready to start building a process that could take up to a year.

