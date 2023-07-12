Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of East Palmetto St. in Florence area
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Emergency Management team is asking drivers to avoid an area of East Palmetto Street.
Officials say there is a multiple-vehicle crash blocking the roadway at Francis Marion Road.
“Please use an alternate route and allow extra time for travel due to this incident,” the management division stated in a Facebook post.
There is no official word yet on any possible injuries or what led to the crash.
