McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of ignition interlock legislation designed to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.
By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new law Wednesday morning designed to strengthen the state’s DUI laws.

McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State House. The law, which he actually signed into law in May, makes it tougher for people convicted of DUI to get behind the wheel impaired again. The law temporarily imposes an ignition interlock requirement on all first-time DUI convictions and pre-convictions.

“It’s OK to drink if you want to and it’s OK to drive if you want to. But you can’t do both at the same time,” McMaster said at a news conference ahead of the ceremonial signing.

Before someone with one of the devices on their vehicle is able to drive, they must blow into the device, which detects their blood-alcohol content level. If the BAC is too high, the ignition will not start.

McMaster said he looks forward to new technologies that will further help crack down on attempts at impaired driving.

“We’ve got the best law enforcement, I believe, in the country, but they can’t stop this themselves. And this law will go a long way,” McMaster said.

Col. Chris Williamson, the commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said that of the 1,037 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in South Carolina, 33% were attributed to alcohol impairment.

“Our troopers and officers are on the front lines combatting impaired driving each and every day,” Williamson said. “And every day we see firsthand the devastating impacts of impaired driving: people who lose a family member, a friend, or simply the ability to walk or enjoy life the way they used to, all because someone made the reckless and selfless decision to drive impaired.”

In recent years, South Carolina had the eighth-most felony DUI deaths among all states.

Advocates from Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other organizations attended the signing.

