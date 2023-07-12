Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Loris leaders roll out new economic, downtown development plan

By Julia Richardson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Loris will roll out a new economic development plan that includes more parking, murals, and a theater remodel.

Mayor Todd Harrelson said he is proud of the city’s growth, and this plan is a way to take it a step further.

“We’re excited to see what it can bring,” said Harrelson.

He’s appointed a committee of business owners to help him carry the plan out. He added that businesses are what draw people to Loris, to begin with.

“If we can get the business owners involved, we’ll get the entire neighborhoods involved,” said Harrelson.

For business owners like Steve Cox and Jamesha Gore-Coggin, who will sit on the committee, this plan is only positive.

“The more people you can have in a community or in a town, then your business should be more prosperous,” said Cox, owner of W.F. Cox Company.

For a town that is rapidly growing, Gore-Coggin said this plan is exactly what is needed.

“Since I’ve been a business owner in the last five years, the population has grown already,” said Gore-Coggin, owner of State Farm Insurance in North Myrtle Beach and Loris. “New houses are being built, and I think that’s exciting for this community.”

Both business owners say they are excited to be a part of it.

“We’ve been here since 1953, so we’ve seen a lot of changes within Loris,” said Cox. “You can tell things are doing better and we look forward to being part of the future.”

