Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Julia Richardson

Julia Richardson
Julia Richardson(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Julia Richardson joined the WMBF News team in June 2023 as a multimedia journalist.

She grew up an hour outside of Los Angeles in Redlands, California. She graduated from Northwestern University with a double major in journalism and political science.

She has previous experience with the Northwestern News Network, NBC Palm Springs, reporting in Washington, D.C. for Medill News Service and interning with NBC’s Meet the Press.

Julia joined WMBF in the winter of 2023 for a journalism residency and is excited to be back full-time.

Julia is passionate about telling stories that make a difference in people’s lives. She also loves political reporting and cannot wait to report on the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Outside of work, Julia loves to read, run, listen to music, and travel. She also soon hopes to become a cat mom.

If you have a story idea for Julia, CLICK HERE to send her an email!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Andre Darnell Robinson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in Florence gas station shootout
Tramond Wilson
Myrtle Beach man tried to get away from officer on stolen golf cart, warrants say
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Teagan Brown
Teagan Brown
Ashley Listrom
Ashley Listrom
Erica Edwards
Erica Edwards
Dave Ackert
Dave Ackert