Julia Richardson joined the WMBF News team in June 2023 as a multimedia journalist.

She grew up an hour outside of Los Angeles in Redlands, California. She graduated from Northwestern University with a double major in journalism and political science.

She has previous experience with the Northwestern News Network, NBC Palm Springs, reporting in Washington, D.C. for Medill News Service and interning with NBC’s Meet the Press.

Julia joined WMBF in the winter of 2023 for a journalism residency and is excited to be back full-time.

Julia is passionate about telling stories that make a difference in people’s lives. She also loves political reporting and cannot wait to report on the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Outside of work, Julia loves to read, run, listen to music, and travel. She also soon hopes to become a cat mom.

If you have a story idea for Julia, CLICK HERE to send her an email!

