Head to Downtown Conway to try Kainan Filipino Eatery

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Philippines and its 7,107 islands is home to a beautiful, complex, and diverse culture, with equally complex and diverse cuisine.

Kainan Filipino Eatery pulls influence from a number of other cultures such as Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, and even the U.S. Filipino cuisine takes the best all of these elements, and combines it with its own rich cuisine.

Creating what Steve & Grace Harrington think is the best food in the world.

Come Dine with them and try for yourself.

