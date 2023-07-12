Georgetown County Council discusses location, price tag of proposed new detention center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new county detention center could be a reality after officials discussed the cost and logistics during a special meeting of Georgetown County Council on Tuesday.

During a presentation given by representatives from Moseley Architects and M.B. Khan Construction Co. Inc., they provided an approximate price tag for the proposed facility is $66 million.

“We have updated over the course of the last few months, the probable cost estimate for this project and this is a general breakdown of what you’ve seen before updated as of about two or three weeks ago,” said Bret Estridge Executive Vice President of M.B. Khan Construction Co. Inc.

Estridge said the cost estimate includes the cost of the added coroner’s office building, along with rising costs of materials needed for construction and thereafter.

“When we looked at this eight or nine months ago, we weren’t pricing the coroners building, so we’ve adjusted the pricing model to today’s dollars,” said Estridge.

The new facility would be built near the current one along Browns Ferry Road and provide around 256 beds. The current location can hold up to 265 beds. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said while the bed reduction is cost-saving, it’s about much more than that.

“Beds are really not our issue in Georgetown our issue is classification. If we have 250 beds that doesn’t mean we can house 250 inmates together. We have mental health issues, we have gender, we have gang-related issues, we have disciplinary, we have medical. This facility will be long-lasting,” said Weaver.

Included in the design, are a training area for county staff, an administration building, and a medical wing.

There is no date set on when the council will vote on the project proposal.

If approved, construction could start as early as March 2024.

