Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County Council discusses location, price tag of proposed new detention center

Georgetown County leaders discuss $66 million Detention Center
Georgetown County leaders discuss $66 million Detention Center(WMBF NEWS)
By Eric Richards
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new county detention center could be a reality after officials discussed the cost and logistics during a special meeting of Georgetown County Council on Tuesday.

During a presentation given by representatives from Moseley Architects and M.B. Khan Construction Co. Inc., they provided an approximate price tag for the proposed facility is $66 million.

“We have updated over the course of the last few months, the probable cost estimate for this project and this is a general breakdown of what you’ve seen before updated as of about two or three weeks ago,” said Bret Estridge Executive Vice President of M.B. Khan Construction Co. Inc.

Estridge said the cost estimate includes the cost of the added coroner’s office building, along with rising costs of materials needed for construction and thereafter.

“When we looked at this eight or nine months ago, we weren’t pricing the coroners building, so we’ve adjusted the pricing model to today’s dollars,” said Estridge.

The new facility would be built near the current one along Browns Ferry Road and provide around 256 beds. The current location can hold up to 265 beds. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said while the bed reduction is cost-saving, it’s about much more than that.

“Beds are really not our issue in Georgetown our issue is classification. If we have 250 beds that doesn’t mean we can house 250 inmates together. We have mental health issues, we have gender, we have gang-related issues, we have disciplinary, we have medical. This facility will be long-lasting,” said Weaver.

Included in the design, are a training area for county staff, an administration building, and a medical wing.

There is no date set on when the council will vote on the project proposal.

If approved, construction could start as early as March 2024.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in Myrtle Beach
The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers...
Deputies: Marion County home with children inside hit by over 50 gunshots

Latest News

'you have to still obey the law': Officials reminding residents, visitors to practice golf cart safety
Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Proposed affordable housing complex could fight Myrtle Beach housing woes
BBB warns consumers of online scheme as 'Prime Days' kicks off
Myrtle Beach man tried to get away from officer on stolen golf cart, warrants say