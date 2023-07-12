Submit a Tip
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked

John Curl
John Curl(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – State agents arrested a Florence businessman after they said he kept his store open after failing to pay taxes.

John Curl, 60, was operating Florence Carpet and Tile when arrest warrants show the business’ retail license was revoked in September 2022 for unpaid business taxes.

Warrants from the South Carolina Department of Revenue state he was advised to close the business and stop making sales until the taxes were paid.

But six days later, Curl obtained a retail license for Florence Carpet and Tile by using the Federal Employer Identification Number of another business he owns and continued to make sales, according to the arrest warrants.

Curl faces charges of operating a business without a valid retail license and obtaining a retail license under false pretenses.

He has been released from the Florence County Detention Center under a personal recognizance bond.

Anyone who suspects a business has committed a state tax crime should contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to FraudAdvisor@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

2070 Northbrook Blvd, Suite B7

North Charleston, SC 29406

