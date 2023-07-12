FIRST ALERT: Humidity and scattered storms return late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s hard to complain with today’s forecast for the middle of July. While it’s warm, the humidity remains in check for one more day. Things change as we head into the end of the week.

TODAY

Mostly sunny skies will continue today with partly cloudy skies developing in the afternoon. While there’s drier air around, it still looks like the potential stray shower will be possible later this afternoon. It’s just enough of a chance to throw a 20% in the forecast. We may only see one or two of these this afternoon.

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with an isolated shower at 20%. (WMBF)

Outside of a stray shower, expect it to be a warm Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s today on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. The humidity will keep things feeling like the mid-upper 90s today. Once again, for July that’s tolerable.

TOMORROW

Our heat index will climb to near 100° area wide on Thursday as temperatures remain roughly the same. Winds will transition out of the south and increase moisture in time for the afternoon hours. You’ll notice the change in the humidity as the stickiness arrives and continues well into the weekend. An isolated shower or storm remains possible at 20% for Thursday afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s again for Thursday with the lower 90s inland. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

The heat index climbs into the triple digits for an extended period as we head through the weekend.

The heat index climbs into the triple digits for the weekend. (WMBF)

Temperatures will start to flirt with the 90s on the Grand Strand will inland areas make a run for the middle 90s. As the humidity increases, we will bring back the risk for a few storms each afternoon. The highest rain chances arrive Saturday & Sunday afternoon at 40%.

Expect a humid weekend with increasing temperatures and afternoon storms. (WMBF)

It’s back to our typical summer pattern through the weekend and likely into next week as model guidance continues to show warm weather and daily rain chances next week.

